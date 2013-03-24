BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Quotes for Writers (and people who like quotes) STEPHEN KING

Description is what makes the reader a sensory participant in the story. Good description is a learned skill, one of the prime reasons why you cannot succeed unless you read a lot and write a lot. It’s not just a question of how-to, you see; it’s also a question of how much to. Reading will help you answer how much, and only reams of writing will help you with the how. You can learn only by doing.
Stephen King

893 Seiten Stephen King

Seiten Stephen King (Photo credit: Last Hero)

9 comments on “Quotes for Writers (and people who like quotes) STEPHEN KING

  1. creativityorcrazy
    March 24, 2013

    Stephen King has some pretty interesting thoughts on writing. I’m almost done reading his book On Writing and I love it. I’ve never read any of his fiction books and may never, but I’ve enjoyed this one. I’m just not into scary books.

    • bridget whelan
      March 24, 2013

      I first read On Writing because so many students gave it as the trigger for enrolling on a creative writing course. Definitely one to read if you want to be a writer. King is a great storyteller, although at times I wish an editor would say, enough already…

  8. russtowne
    February 26, 2017

    Reblogged this on Imaginings of a Grateful Man and commented:
    It is the Goldilocks question I often ask myself. “Is it too little, too much, or just right?”
    Russ

March 24, 2013

