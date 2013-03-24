Quotes for Writers (and people who like quotes) STEPHEN KING

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Stephen King has some pretty interesting thoughts on writing. I’m almost done reading his book On Writing and I love it. I’ve never read any of his fiction books and may never, but I’ve enjoyed this one. I’m just not into scary books.
I first read On Writing because so many students gave it as the trigger for enrolling on a creative writing course. Definitely one to read if you want to be a writer. King is a great storyteller, although at times I wish an editor would say, enough already…
Pingback: A Book Lover’s Dream | creativityorcrazy
Pingback: Book Review | ‘The Running Man’ by Stephen King | Wordly Obsessions
Pingback: Stephen King guest of honors Savannah Book Festival 2012 | Write!
Pingback: W is for Writing | Theresa's Blog
Pingback: KING OF HOROR | Night -mare
Pingback: Quote: On making the reader forget | How to write a memo
Reblogged this on Imaginings of a Grateful Man and commented:
It is the Goldilocks question I often ask myself. “Is it too little, too much, or just right?”
Russ