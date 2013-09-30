DID YOU KNOW in Brazil the word Poet is a compliment?

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Go for it, poet! 🙂
As someone said on my facebook page – poet is a compliment in any language.
Pingback: GoogleDoodleCollection | Centenário de Vinicius de Moraes Google Doodle
Reblogged this on BRIDGET WHELAN writer and commented:
With all eyes turned to Brazil for the World Cup, I thought it was the right time to re-publish this post from last autumn.
Pingback: Poets: learn, share and celebrate at the Anglo-Portuguese Festival | BRIDGET WHELAN writer