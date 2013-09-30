BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

DID YOU KNOW in Brazil the word Poet is a compliment?

Brazilians greet old and much loved friends with the endearment, hello my poet.
That says a lot about the country and its people, don’t you think? You can find out more if you have the chance to travel to Suffolk this weekend. Brazil’s most important literary festival, FLIP (Festa Literária Internaçional de Paraty) will be making its debut in the UK with FLIPSIDE – a vibrant mini-Flip of Brazilian literature, art, music and dance from October 4th to 6th  2013.
It will take place at Snape Maltings in Suffolk – home of Brazilian Literary FestivalAldeburgh Festival founded by Benjamin Britten in the 1970s.
As with the inaugural FLIP festival 10 years ago, FlipSide 2013 will open with a tribute to the poet and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes and composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, who together created Bossa Nova.
Wish I could be there…I can’t and that’s all there is to it, but I could perhaps start copying the Brazilians. I’m notorious for calling everyone – no matter how inappropriate – darling. (Not a show business Darh-ling! but an ordinary, everyday darling. When I was a trade union official many years ago I once ended a tough telephone negotiation with a senior manager with the words:”Ok, bye darling…”)
I could replace darling with poet. Perhaps start with my little granddaughter and work my way down. What do you think? Would it catch on?

Related articles

5 comments on “DID YOU KNOW in Brazil the word Poet is a compliment?

  1. Expat Eye
    September 30, 2013

    Go for it, poet! 🙂

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    September 30, 2013

    As someone said on my facebook page – poet is a compliment in any language.

    Reply

  3. Pingback: GoogleDoodleCollection | Centenário de Vinicius de Moraes Google Doodle

  4. bridget whelan
    July 3, 2014

    Reblogged this on BRIDGET WHELAN writer and commented:

    With all eyes turned to Brazil for the World Cup, I thought it was the right time to re-publish this post from last autumn.

    Reply

  5. Pingback: Poets: learn, share and celebrate at the Anglo-Portuguese Festival | BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on September 30, 2013 by in Did you know... and tagged , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-1mk

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 4,931 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: