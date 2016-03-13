How to make music with words – Gary Provost QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

This sentence has five words. Here are five more words. Five-word sentences are fine. But several together become monotonous. Listen to what is happening. The writing is getting boring. The sound of it drones. It’s like a stuck record. The ear demands some variety.
Now listen. I vary the sentence length, and I create music. Music. The writing sings. It has a pleasant rhythm, a lilt, a harmony. I use short sentences. And I use sentences of medium length.
And sometimes, when I am certain the reader is rested, I will engage him with a sentence of considerable length, a sentence that burns with energy and builds with all the impetus of a crescendo, the roll of the drums, the crash of the cymbals–sounds that say listen to this, it is important.
Gary Provost

  1. lovessiamese
    March 14, 2016

    Reblogged this on TheKingsKidChronicles and commented:
    Pay attention to how your mind responds to the sentence lengths in this post. Fascinating.

