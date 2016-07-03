Chaos, confusion, despair…something good can come out of it, said Somerset Maugham Quotes for Writers (and people who like quotes)

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Chaos, confusion, despair…something good can come out of it, said Somerset Maugham

I have an idea that the only thing which makes it possible to regard this world we live in without disgust is the beauty which now and then men create out of the chaos. The pictures they paint, the music they compose, the books they write, and the lives they lead. Of all these the richest in beauty is the beautiful life. That is the perfect work of art.
Somerset Maugham

3 comments

  1. Mira Prabhu
    July 3, 2016

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    The beautiful life is the perfect work of art.
    ~ Somerset Maugham
    Thank you, Bridget Whelan.

  2. writing, writing, words words words.
    July 17, 2017

    Oh what a great blog. Yum. 🙂

