Always wanted to write for TV or Radio? Here’s your chance

Every so often BBC Writersroom accepts unsolicited scripts. They are read blind (without names attached) so it’s an equal opportunity – your idea and writing ability will be judged alongside scripts submitted by experienced authors. The next window opens tomorrow Friday 9th December 2016 at 10am and stays open for a month until Monday 9th January 2017 at 5pm.
You can submit:
-
1 drama script of at least 30 minutes / pages in length for TV, Film, Radio, Stage or Online (If you are submitting a sample script for Children’s TV or Online, you can submit 2 x 15 min episodes)
-
A brief biography of your writing career
-
If you are submitting an episode script for a series/serial, you should also attach a brief outline (1-3 pages) of further episodes and the series/serial as a whole.
