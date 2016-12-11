How writers should be treated by Robert A. Heinlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
In fact, we actually dream of being locked away!
Great, Bridget. Thanks for sharing.🙂 — Suzanne
Precious! Thanks for passing this on!
Food and the occasional bottle of Scotch😉