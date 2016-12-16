BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – layers upon layers

francis-picabiaI chose this drawing because I thought it somehow captured what writers often try to do, write from the inside…I am reluctant to say more because it’s not for me to impose my interpretation. If you find it interesting and thought-provoking, good, I’ve done my job. And if it doesn’t power your shower then next week’s choice might appeal more…

The drawing is by Francis Picabia, the French artist, poet and editor who was involved in most of the 20th century ‘isms’ in art from Impressionism to Fauvism and Cubism to Dada. Some biographies call him the father of Dada, but by the early 1920s he denounced the movement because he felt it had lost its ability to shock. This pencil drawing is dated 1930 when he was experimenting with more figurative art before moving on to full-blown abstract works.

2 comments on “Inspiring Pictures for Writers – layers upon layers

  1. ann perrin
    December 16, 2016

    Poets often use paintings as a source of inspiration as you know. I used a Van Gogh’s Yellow House and a painting by Millais in recent collection. Strangely was also discussing with a mate only last night how relating the process of painting (I also paint) might free one up in relation to writing poetry? Interesting! And thanks for recommending the pic. site. Brillx

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 16, 2016 by in Inspiring pictures and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-43i

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 4,920 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: