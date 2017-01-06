BRIDGET WHELAN writer

I don’t know the Northern Ireland artist Anne McGill but I have a print of one of works on my living room wall and every time I look at it I think of my father, not as I knew him, but the father in the photographs taken before I was born. There’s a 1950s feel to the world she paints and a hard-to-pin-down atmosphere of longing and regret . This picture is called Spring Will Come Again…now that’s a title that prompts a lot of questions, just as a good title should.

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – Anne McGill's atmospheric world

  1. elizabethwoodcraft
    January 6, 2017

    Lovely picture. Thank you.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      January 6, 2017

      Glad you like it – my print is also of a couple on a bench but it has a different mood.

      Reply

