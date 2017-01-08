BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

What artists have to do in times of trouble – Toni Morrison QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

face-73401_640

This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.

I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge — even wisdom. Like art.
Toni Morrison

One comment on “What artists have to do in times of trouble – Toni Morrison QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    January 8, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge — even wisdom. Like art.
    Toni Morrison – thanks for a great post, Bridget Whelan!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on January 8, 2017 by in Quotes and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4fx

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 4,930 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: