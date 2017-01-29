BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Accept bad writing…Jennifer Egan QUOTES FOR WRITERS(and people who like quotes)

notes-514998_640You can only write regularly if you’re willing to write badly… Accept bad writing as a way of priming the pump, a warm-up exercise that allows you to write well
Jennifer Egan

One comment on "Accept bad writing…Jennifer Egan QUOTES FOR WRITERS(and people who like quotes)

  1. russtowne
    January 29, 2017

    A side benefit is that sometimes something I’ve written that I don’t particularly like resonates for others. Who am I to tell readers what is good or bad? I figure each person will decide that for themselves.

    Reply

