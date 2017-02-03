BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – a street in a French town leading somewhere…

david-gentleman
An arresting pen and ink drawing by David Gentleman. The simple graduation of colour in the sky suggests something is about to happen…
Gentleman is an illustrator who studied at The Royal College of Art and has worked on many well known projects including the iconic mural in Charing Cross Station. I found this – and many other wonderful images – on Creative Bloq

One comment on “Inspiring Pictures for Writers – a street in a French town leading somewhere…

  1. elizabethwoodcraft
    February 5, 2017

    Thanks for this picture – and for the link to http://www.creativebloq.com What fascinating images – and particularly the book covers. Great stuff!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 3, 2017 by in Inspiring pictures and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4fJ

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,051 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: