Inspiring Pictures for Writers – Paris 1950 in film
Breathe in. You can almost smell it….
This is not your world and probably not your language; I’m willing to bet good money that it is also not your time, but you’re a writer and you can go anywhere. And this short film could be your ticket back to a France you will never know except through your imagination.
The Rue Lepic… only the fashions had changed b the time I got there…it still felt the same 🙂