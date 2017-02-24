BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – Paris 1950 in film

Breathe in. You can almost smell it….

This is not your world and probably not your language; I’m willing to bet good money that it is also not your time, but you’re a writer and you can go anywhere. And this short film could be your ticket back to a France you will never know except through your imagination.

You can find more films like this on facebook

Advertisements

One comment on “Inspiring Pictures for Writers – Paris 1950 in film

  1. Sue Vincent
    February 25, 2017

    The Rue Lepic… only the fashions had changed b the time I got there…it still felt the same 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 24, 2017 by in Inspiring pictures, Uncategorized and tagged .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4lW

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,035 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: