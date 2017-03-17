Sexual harassment depicted by a 17th century woman artist — inspiring paintings for writers

Muse, News and Views
…as a fair Hebrew wife named Susanna bathes in her garden, having sent her attendants away, two lustful elders secretly observe her. When she makes her way back to her house, they accost her, threatening to claim that she was meeting a young man in the garden unless she agrees to have sex with them.
She refuses to be blackmailed and is about to be put to death for promiscuity when a young man interrupts the proceedings, shouting that the elders should be questioned to prevent the death of an innocent. After being separated, the two men are cross-examined but can’t agree about the details of their story, and are revealed to be liars. They are duly executed.
Ta-dum.
Could you turn the story into a 21st century court room drama?
Wait, there’s more.
