Wild seas cooking up a storm – Inspiring Pictures for Writers

andrea-kowch

Three young women, a blond, a brunette and a red head , dance and make music and sip tea in the long grass while a storm spins the sea into a dark froth. It’s an extraordinary painting, its imagery hinting at myths and other-ness. There’s no doubt that this is a narrative painting but we have to make our own story out of the images. (What is that animal doing on the table?)

The artist is Andrea Kowch who was born in Detroit in 1986. One critic said of her work: “The lonely, desolate American landscape encompassing the paintings’subjects serves as an exploration of nature’s sacredness and a reflection of the human soul, symbolizing all things powerful, fragile, and eternal.”

Maybe.

And everyone seems to agree that she has been influenced by her native Michigan, but when I first saw this painting I was convinced she must also have some kind of Irish connection. The colours she uses are the colours of a country day and I just know that the  mustard top was knitted by hand in the mid 1950s. However, I haven’t been able to find anyting to link her with Ireland but I do love her work. I hope you do to. . I hope it inspires you to write….

 

3 comments on “Wild seas cooking up a storm – Inspiring Pictures for Writers

  1. philipparees
    March 24, 2017

    A fascinating painting. I see what you mean about the Irish reel element!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 24, 2017

      Glad you like it. Have you looked up her other work? Equally strange and wonderful.I’d love a print of one of her paintings. (And I’ve just notice that there’s an oil rig in the background…. )

      Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    March 24, 2017

    A friend just sent me this link. She was an Irish dancer in her youth! In this 2011 article, her paintings start at $3000 – prints go for more than that now. http://www.southwestart.com/articles-interviews/emerging-artists/21-under-31-andrea-kowch

    Reply

This entry was posted on March 24, 2017

