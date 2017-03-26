Never write down to children – E.B. White author of Charlotte’s Web QUOTES FOR WRITERS
Anyone who writes down to children is simply wasting his time. You have to write up, not down. Children are demanding. They are the most attentive, curious, eager, observant, sensitive, quick, and generally congenial readers on earth. They accept, almost without question, anything you present them with, as long as it is presented honestly, fearlessly, and clearly. I handed them, against the advice of experts, a mouse-boy, and they accepted it without a quiver. In Charlotte’s Web, I gave them a literate spider, and they took that.
E.B. White (author of – among other things – Charlotte’s Web, Stuart Little and The Elements of Style, the bible of good writing for many Americans)
This is very true. Shared on Facebook @SirChocolateBooks
Thanks for sharing. The advice that you should write up for children struck a chord with me. I’d add to his list of characteristics that children also have an innate sense of justice. Don’t cheat them…