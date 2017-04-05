BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Win Your Way to the Oldest Residential Writers’ School in the World*

get-me-out-1605906_640Swanwick Writers’ Summer School will be celebrating its 69th anniversary at The Hayes Conference Centre, Derbyshire in August.

You can win a free place** by entering the Swanwick writing competition for:

  • A poem up to 40 lines

  • A short story up to 1000 words

  • Children’s fiction up to 1000 words (either a whole story or the first 1000 words of a novel).

The theme for all entries is ‘Escape’.

Prizes
1st: A fully inclusive week at the 2017 Summer School for the winner in each category;
2nd: Writing Magazine manuscript appraisal
3rd: A copy of the Writers’ & Artists’ Yearbook 2017

Entry fee
£5 for each entry

Closing date
30 April 2017

Send your entries to
Lauren Beharrell (Swanwick 2017), Warners Group Publications, 31-32 Park Row, Leeds LS1 5JD

How to enter
Short Story and Children’s Fiction manuscripts must be typed in double spacing on a single side of A4 paper. Send a Cover page with your name, address, telephone number and email address, plus the title of the work(s).

Poetry manuscripts must be typed in single spacing with a double space between stanzas on single sides of A4. Send a Cover page with your name, address, telephone number and email address, plus the title of the work/s.

* A very short history of Swanick
The first one was held in August, 1949 at The Hayes Conference Centre in Swanwick, Derbyshire – a POW camp during WWII  and has taken place every year since then. The main speakers at the School in 1949 included A E Coppard talking about the short story, R C Sherriff on writing methods and Noel Streatfield on writing for children. (Remember Ballet Shoes anyone?)

** Or, of course, you can pay.
2017 fees
The full week
Main House Standard – £465
Main House En-Suite –  £565
Lakeside – £565
Alan Booth Centre – £605

Part-time accommodation
If you wish to stay for part of the week, the rate is the same for all accommodation areas and covers from morning coffee up to and including breakfast the following morning.
£130

Day visitors
Day visitors are welcome to attend from 9am to 11pm (4pm to 11pm Saturday). This includes all meals (except breakfast) and all events within those times.
£90
£45 Saturday (from 4pm)

Grants are also available for writers who can’t afford the full cost, but funds are limited so apply early. Lots more information HERE

