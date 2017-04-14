Write on Brighton Beach – my confidence-boosting 4 week course
When I say on I don’t mean we will be sitting on fat sand (ok, pebbles) or deckchairs. We will be in a small, but perfectly formed, gallery facing out to sea, sandwiched between Brighton Pier and the Sea Life Centre.
View from Swimming in Art Gallery
The class is designed for both writers with experience and absolute beginners. It will be small so there’s going to be plenty of time for individual attention and the opportunity to share work, but you will always be in control. I never insist writers read aloud unless they feel comfortable. My job is to make sure that everyone gets the most out of the course. That means feeling safe and being stretched at the same time. This is a chance to unlock your imagination in a unique location. It’s going to be confidence-building, highly creative and fun.
“The exercises are inspiring. So much work and thought goes into them but it never feels heavy. There is a lot of laughter in this class.”
Maria, Advanced Fiction Student
The course starts on Tuesday morning April 25th and it will run from 10.30am to 12.30
CONTENT
Fiction
Finding story ideas in unusual places, developing characters that walk off the page and creating an authentic sense of place,
Non-fiction
Memoir – unlocking stories from the past and using the techniques of creative writing on factual material to bring it alive to readers
Poetry
A bit. How much depends on the group but I specialise in poetry for the terrified…
LOCATION
Get to the Pier. Turn to your left and you will see a flight of stairs down to the lower promenade. Go down. You’re there. There is also a gentle ramp nearby. The gallery itself is wheelchair accessible.
COST
£45 for four weeks includes refreshments
YOUR TUTOR
Me. You’ll find out quite a lot about me looking around this site but here is a brief summary.
I’m a writer (one novel published, one creative writing guide, numerous newspaper and magazine articles); a creative writing tutor with 10+ years experience in university and adult education (I’ve got a PGCE and a Masters in Creative and Life Writing); Leonard Cohen fan (you probably don’t need to know that).
TO BOOK
Phone 01273 670954 or 07799303045 (This is Swimming in Art Gallery’s booking service – so you can pay by card)
QUESTIONS
Put them in the comments section below or email at bridgetwhelan at hotmail dot co dot uk
