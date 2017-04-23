BRIDGET WHELAN writer

…I learned about grief as I worked on that damned short story collection. I did not know what I was doing, and what I also did not know, facing my computer screen and a white wall, slowly turning pale, was that I was becoming a writer. Becoming a writer was partly a matter of acquiring technique, but it was just as importantly a matter of the spirit and a habit of the mind. It was the willingness to sit in that chair for thousands of hours, receiving only occasional and minor recognition, enduring the grief of writing in the belief that somehow, despite my ignorance, something transformative was taking place.
Viet Thanh Nguyen

2 comments on “Grief, Ignorance and Slowly becoming a Writer – Viet Thanh Nguyen QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    April 23, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I wrote my Moksha Trilogy for many reasons, primarily because I am in love with the idea of permanent freedom from suffering, and in the long arduous exciting process of writing these three novels I had to endure a lot – the hero’s journey indeed….

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      April 23, 2017

      Thanks for reblogging Mira and onward and upward on your hero’s journey…

      Reply

