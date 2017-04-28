BRIDGET WHELAN writer

rita-angus-cassI’m guessing that any New Zealander reading this will recognise this picture of a remote railway station painted in the 1930s. It has become an iconic 20th century image and was voted New Zealand’s most loved painting in a television poll. I’m not surprised as it is strong and unpretentious and the choice of this shed of a station – a very unpainterly subject – says a lot about the artist Rita Angus and the country she was trying to represent.
I gather she developed her own style, independent from whatever other artists were doing and, although her paintings are simple and accessible, almost like a poster, they are rich in meaning.
As a writing exercise, be that man waiting for a train. Or perhaps he is not waiting at all, but has just got off and is now contemplating his next move. He is tiny compared to the mountains around him and on his own, but he doesn’t seem lonely. Who is he? Could he be the change that will transform the area, and is he planning to build something out of the planks in front of him? Create a reason for him being at Cass and make him more than a man in a suit.
Rita Angus specialised in landscapes and portraits – they are gorgeous. Check her out if – like me – you’re new to her work.

 

2 comments on “A much-loved painting of a small, out of the way place….Art for Writers

  1. Phillip T Stephens
    April 28, 2017

    Reblogged this on Wind Eggs and commented:
    Bridget Whelan finds artwork for writers to use for writing prompts. But before you write, take the time to study her color and style, how she uses a limited palette of earth tones to create the image. How can you adapt this stylized approach to depiction to your own wrtiting?

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      April 28, 2017

      Useful comment Phillip. And I find the more I look at this painting the more I’m drawn in by it.

      Reply

