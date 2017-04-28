A much-loved painting of a small, out of the way place….Art for Writers

I gather she developed her own style, independent from whatever other artists were doing and, although her paintings are simple and accessible, almost like a poster, they are rich in meaning.

As a writing exercise, be that man waiting for a train. Or perhaps he is not waiting at all, but has just got off and is now contemplating his next move. He is tiny compared to the mountains around him and on his own, but he doesn’t seem lonely. Who is he? Could he be the change that will transform the area, and is he planning to build something out of the planks in front of him? Create a reason for him being at Cass and make him more than a man in a suit.