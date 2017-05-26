BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

The sun isn’t always kind and white isn’t always bright….Art for Writers

white trees Anita_Rée_-_Weisse_Bäume_(1922)White trees and white buildings connected by white walkways…but the affect is anything but light, bright or uplifting. This is the white of bone and dead things.

What we are feeling has an impact on the way we experience our environment and writers have often used the weather to express mood – just think of all those storms in horror films. That image, of course, has passed from being a cliche to being a gothic trope that signals what kind of film we are about to watch. In our own writing, it shouldn’t be a case of always matching emotion to the weather, but rather of understanding what perception does. Think of a couple in love walking in the countryside on a golden summer’s day. Now think of the same weather and the same countryside, but this time a funeral is taking place. The gold light becomes brassy and the warmth is another burden to bear.

White Trees was painted in 1922 by Anita Rée. She was a German Jewish surrealist artist who committed suicide ten years later at least in part because of the severe antisemitism she was suffering. Many of her paintings were destroyed during the Nazi era for being examples of ‘degenerate art’.

If you enjoyed this, there’s a pretty good chance you’d also like my writing guide Back to Creative Writing School. Nearly 90 five star reviews on Amazon…just saying.
Amazon UK    Amazon US

Save

Advertisements

4 comments on “The sun isn’t always kind and white isn’t always bright….Art for Writers

  1. http://www.salpa58.wordpress.com
    May 26, 2017

    When I look at her painting I can feel the suffering. May she RIP.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 26, 2017

      I don’t think life can ever have been easy for her – search for her self-portraits, like this painting both beautiful and painful.

      Reply
  2. robbiesinspiration
    May 26, 2017

    A fascinating painting, Bridget, and interesting facts. Poor woman, such a tragedy.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 26, 2017

      A gallery curator was able to hide some of her work which is why we have the chance to see them now…a small thing perhaps compared to what she suffered, but a tribute to her…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 26, 2017 by in Inspiring pictures and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4NV

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,202 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

Recent Posts: AT A GENTLE PACE - Bridget Whelan's lifestyle travel blog

BRIGHTON BUZZ the best pub tourists can’t find

BRIGHTON BUZZ the best pub tourists can’t find

Did you know…The Three Coins and Trevi Fountain in Rome

Did you know…The Three Coins and Trevi Fountain in Rome
blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: