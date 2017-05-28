BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

What storytellers can do – Erin Morgenstern QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

alice-in-wonderland-30130_640You may tell a tale that takes up residence in someone’s soul, becomes their blood and self and purpose. That tale will move them and drive them and who knows what they might do because of it, because of your words. That is your role, your gift.
Erin Morgenstern

3 comments on "What storytellers can do – Erin Morgenstern QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Henrietta Watson
    May 28, 2017

    A very good post. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  2. Jennie
    May 28, 2017

    Oh, yes!

    Reply
  3. Mira Prabhu
    May 28, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Write a tale that takes up residence in someone’s soul, ah, a worthy objective. Thank you, Bridget Whelan.

    Reply

This entry was posted on May 28, 2017

