BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Nine year old becomes one of the UK’s youngest published authors

childrens-books-1246675_640London schoolgirl Isabel Harris has become one of the UK’s youngest published authors after winning a nationwide competition to write a picture book about animals. Book People’s Bedtime Story competition was for children between five and 11. Isabel’s entry, The Moon Man, was chosen from more than 1,000 stories by a judging panel that included presenter Fearne Cotton.

Isabel’s story follows two groups of animal friends who view a scarecrow in very different ways.

https://vimeo.com/218618937/f10569fbb0

As part of the prize, Isabel was given the opportunity to work with editors and designers at independent children’s publisher Little Tiger. The book can be bought exclusively from thebookpeople.co.uk on 1st June with all profits going to the charity Action for Children

As well as seeing her story turned into a picture book, Isabel also received £250 in books for herself plus £250 worth of books for her school.

Book People will be launching 2017’s Bedtime Story Competition next month. Pass the information on to the emerging writers in your family. They can register their interest in entering this year’s competition at www.thebookpeople.co.uk/bedtimestory

Advertisements

3 comments on “Nine year old becomes one of the UK’s youngest published authors

  1. suzannerogersonfantasyauthor
    May 29, 2017

    An inspiring story. I shall tell my 10-year-old daughter whose been creating stories from the moment she learnt to write.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 29, 2017

      Yes, do and I think the benefit is the same for children as it is for adults. You may not win but a deadline forces you to write and at the end you come out with a story that might not otherwise have been born. And it’s always better to write than not write…

      Reply
  2. scarlett1000
    May 30, 2017

    Fantastic to see young children encouraged in this way. Good for her!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 29, 2017 by in News, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4ON

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,204 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: