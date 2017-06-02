What stories are told over the washing…ART FOR WRITERS

© Bridget Whelan
Bridget Whelan shares with readers a Gerald Dillon painting of two women washing at a communal fount. The painting is built from four shapes, a large square framing two ovals with a triangle at bottom center of the frame (fount).
At first glance the picture appears to be perfectly symmetrical, which your first art or design class will discourage. But it’s not. Notice how the unbalanced row of houses breaking the top half of the painting disrupts the symmetry.
Symmetry and balance are important elements in writing. Consider two characters who have equal weight in your prose. Can you structure your piece to achieve symmetry between them? Now, how can you throw that symmetry off-balance, bringing tension to the prose. An overbearing mother? A lover returning to reclaim the character who abandoned him? Or could she reveal secrets her lost love doesn’t want revealed.
Tension in narratives captures readers’ attention, but an unbalanced story disturbs them. How can you play with both to keep your readers’ engrossed?
