A moody Gothic house by moonlight…forget the election results and get stuck in…ART FOR WRITERS

gothic houseIf you live in the UK then yesterday was the day that decided our tomorrows…whatever you feel about the result, put it to one side for half an hour or so, and allow your creative side to take over.

This is a wonderfully atmospheric painting. Walk up the steps, sniff the air. Find a way in, through the main entrance perhaps or it’s possible that there are French windows slightly ajar. Part the lace curtains and slip into an empty dining room. The lights are on. People are very near. Listen.

Creating a sense of place is important to many stories and events have to happen somewhere. In a story of suspense the setting can become a character in itself. This house looks up for the job.

I know very little about the artist, Wilfred Bosworth Jenkins, except that he was born in Gloucestershire in 1857, and seems to have spent  most of his life in Leeds, where he died in 1936.

5 comments on “A moody Gothic house by moonlight…forget the election results and get stuck in…ART FOR WRITERS

  1. lovessiamese
    June 10, 2017

    Ooooh, I love this. You even give the ideas for getting inside and taking in the environment. Gotta keep this one. So many possibilities.

  2. lovessiamese
    June 10, 2017

    Reblogged this on TheKingsKidChronicles and commented:
    This is such a cool writing prompt. So many possibilities. Writers, use your imagination and let the stories begin! Reblogged from https://bridgetwhelan.com

  3. Glen available
    June 10, 2017

    Norman Bates – or his mother – would have killed to own this.

  4. bridget whelan
    June 10, 2017

    Oh yes….and as much as I like the picture, I don’t think I would hang it up on my wall…

This entry was posted on June 9, 2017

