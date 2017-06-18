Write what you DON’T know…QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
I think what the quote really means is, when you’re beginning, you should look to your own life and focus on details, the sequence of events, what people said. You don’t want to write about anything, but everyone (theoretically) has at least one story to share. You don’t even need to be the main character, but someone interesting you know: your bat shit crazy uncle, your best friend who always pestered his sister until the day he… (you get the idea).
Some writers continue to mine their lives for their entire career. Others have to leave immediately for other worlds.
(Oh, PS: When your teacher says write what you know, I’d do it. It could hurt your grade if you ignore them. Trust me, I know.)