Where music comes from – Franz Kafka QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

music - violinEverything that lives is in flux. Everything that lives emits sound. But we only perceive a part of it. We do not hear the circulation of the blood, the growth and decay of our bodily tissue, the sound of our chemical processes. But our delicate organic cells, the fibres of brain and nerves and skin are impregnated with these inaudible sounds. They vibrate in response to their environment. This is the foundation of the power of music.
Franz Kafka

8 comments on “Where music comes from – Franz Kafka QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Jennie
    July 16, 2017

    Oh my goodness. This is magnificent.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      July 16, 2017

      Magnificent seems the best way to describe Kafka’s writing. Have you clicked on the Marquez quote (link above)? Reading Kafka gave him permission to write the stories he wanted to write…

      Reply
      • Jennie
        July 16, 2017

        Yes I did. Magnificent, indeed!

  2. Mira Prabhu
    July 16, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu.

    Reply
  3. robbiesinspiration
    July 16, 2017

    This is very true, Bridget.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      July 16, 2017

      Yes, true and right and absolutely what I feel, but I never thought of it in this way until I read his words

      Reply
  4. BCSContent.com
    July 16, 2017

    Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
    Stunning thoughts to awaken a day

    Reply

This entry was posted on July 16, 2017

Recent Posts: AT A GENTLE PACE - Bridget Whelan's lifestyle travel blog

BRIGHTON BUZZ March of the Mermaids

Do you want to unplug as well as unwind when you’re on holiday?

