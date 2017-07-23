I want to write about the air we breathe – Arundhati Roy QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
I read The God of Small Things (Arundhati Roy) on a long plane flight from Bangalore to New York. I loved it. But recently I picked it up again and found I was uninterested. What happened? Well, for one thing I am no longer dazzled by good writing alone – I read to grow, and I enjoy spiritual messages that I can digest and keep. Perhaps this is the answer…however, many might consider AR’s work spiritual, for certainly she is (to me, and I am aware that many disagree) a Spiritual Warrior. It is the rare Indian woman who dares to take on the patriarchy; she could easily have lived out her life peacefully, considering the money she made from her book, but here she is, always fighting her beautiful battles, despite fierce male opposition…..bravo, Arundhati, and may your tribe (esp. in India) increase!!!