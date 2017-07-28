A Portrait made of layers – ART FOR WRITERS

© Bridget Whelan
Reblogged this on Wind Eggs and commented:
Briget Whelan shared the work of Syrian artist Aula Al Ayoub with readers this week. Aula specializes in mixed media and collage, building her painting in layers. This reminds me of the new media in poetry writing schools are calling “hybrid poetry.” It’s hardly new, Lawrence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy strikes me as an example of hybrid prose. I was one of many multimedia artists in the eighties who used the form, but for performance more than print.
The driving force in hybrid poetry is to mix verse with news clippings (real or fictional), prose poems, autobiography, dialogue and even image and sound. Think of hybrid poetry as an extension of collage into verse, working with scraps and found objects, weaving them together to create something new.
Can you find examples of hybrid poetry online? What do you think you can do with the form?
Thanks for reblogging and your comments. I always appreciate your insights