A Portrait made of layers – ART FOR WRITERS

Syrian artist

Another striking portrait this week. This is by Syrian artist Aula Al Ayoub who usually paints women.  She starts three or four projetcs at a time and keeps alternating between them. I wonder how that would work with writing, jumping from a poem to a short story to a half finished novel to another poem…or perhaps that is how you work already.

Aula Al Ayoubi uses collage and mixed media to create layers in her work as well as oils and acrylics, seeing collage as an essentially feminine medium.

Are multiple points of view the literary equivelent of collage? Just thinking aloud here…

I’m reading Kate Atkinson’s A God in Ruins at the moment and she runs with a number of POVs, sometimes within the same scene, the thing you are told you must NEVER do by creative writing tutors (including me).  But if you are good enough you can do anything…

I’m reminded of my sister’s conviction that rules are for the guidance of wise men and the obedience of fools (said usually when she is driving which is a tad worrying).

2 comments on “A Portrait made of layers – ART FOR WRITERS

  1. Phillip T Stephens
    July 31, 2017

    Reblogged this on Wind Eggs and commented:
    Briget Whelan shared the work of Syrian artist Aula Al Ayoub with readers this week. Aula specializes in mixed media and collage, building her painting in layers. This reminds me of the new media in poetry writing schools are calling “hybrid poetry.” It’s hardly new, Lawrence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy strikes me as an example of hybrid prose. I was one of many multimedia artists in the eighties who used the form, but for performance more than print.
    The driving force in hybrid poetry is to mix verse with news clippings (real or fictional), prose poems, autobiography, dialogue and even image and sound. Think of hybrid poetry as an extension of collage into verse, working with scraps and found objects, weaving them together to create something new.
    Can you find examples of hybrid poetry online? What do you think you can do with the form?

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      July 31, 2017

      Thanks for reblogging and your comments. I always appreciate your insights

      Reply

This entry was posted on July 28, 2017

