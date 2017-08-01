BRIDGET WHELAN writer

International grants for writers and artists with children

mother and babyThe Sustainable Arts Foundation is offering $5000 awards to writers and artists with children. The money can be used for costs such as child care, workspaces, new equipment, research and travel.

The Sustainable Arts Foundation was founded in 2010. Its aim is is a pretty wonderful one.

To encourage parents to continue pursuing their creative passion, and to rekindle it in those who may have let it slide.

This year the foundation has increased its funding and will make awards to twenty artists and writers based anywhere in the world.

To  apply you must have at least one child under the age of 18.

Writers may apply in one of the following categories:

  • Creative Nonfiction

  • Early and Middle Grade Fiction

  • Fiction

  • Graphic Novel

  • Long Form Journalism

  • Picture Books

  • Playwriting

  • Poetry

  • Young Adult Fiction

Visual artists can also  apply.

Since 2016 the organisers have committed to offering half of its awards to applicants of colour.

Applications for Autumn 2017 close on August 31. You can find out more on the Sustainable Arts Foundation website.

2 comments on “International grants for writers and artists with children

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    August 1, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog and commented:
    Many thanks to Bridget for posting this great information 😀

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      August 1, 2017

      It’s a fantastic grant, isn’t it? I especially like the phrase “…to rekindle it (creative passion) in those who may have let it slide.” Thanks for spreading the word, Chris

      Reply

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

