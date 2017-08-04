Creative Writing Exercise Number 3 from the Archive
A very straightforward creative writing exercise today…all you have to do is write and keep on writing until you’ve managed to incorporate all the words on the scrabble board. (Did I say all you have to do!) To be fair, it’s unlikely to produce great writing, but it does demand that you’re inventive and imaginative and tenacious – some of the qualities you need as a writer. Think of it as a work out, limbering up for the week ahead.
In case the scrabble board isn’t as clear on your screen as it is on mine. I’ve listed the words below:
Quib
Fox
Exited
Top
Creed
Brute
Tear
Up
Zin
Dunkings
Moat
Sang
Shank
Jay
Low
Voted
Pine
Silly
My
Burl
Tribe
Afire
Hearts
By the way, Zin is a water spirit in West African folklore or a town in Afghanistan…that might be hard to fit in, but in the past students have used awkward words as names for characters and undiscovered worlds…
GOOD LUCK
photo credit: Monster Pete via photopin
This exercise first appeared on this blog on August 19 2013
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
i love this. when tutoring, i often do this as an exercise using a child’s vocabulary words that they are learning. we both write a short story incorporating all of the words and then read them aloud to each other. through this, they learn to use the words in context, to be creative in their writing process, and to work on grammar and syntax. we often laugh out loud at how the stories turn out and i find it a positive way to expand their (and my) literacy skills and practices.