Writing Quote Number 1 from the Archives

If you have an apple and I have an apple and we exchange these apples then you and I will still each have one apple. But if you have an idea and I have an idea and we exchange these ideas, then each of us will have two ideas.
― George Bernard Shaw

This post first appeared on April 20 2014

This entry was posted on August 9, 2017

