Writing Quote Number 1 from the Archives
If you have an apple and I have an apple and we exchange these apples then you and I will still each have one apple. But if you have an idea and I have an idea and we exchange these ideas, then each of us will have two ideas.
― George Bernard Shaw
This post first appeared on April 20 2014
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Oh, I love this!!
Reblogged this on A Teacher's Reflections and commented:
Thank you Bridget for this wonderful George Bernard Shaw quote!