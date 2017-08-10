BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing Quote Number 2 from the Archive

1950s housewife

It is well known that a woman can be in two places at once, at her desk and her washing machine…

Sylvia Townsend Warner

2 comments on "Writing Quote Number 2 from the Archive

  1. Jennie
    August 10, 2017

    Ha!

  2. bridget whelan
    August 10, 2017

    Should be inscribed in stone somewhere…over every domestic washing machine, cooker, and kitchen sink perhaps.

