BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Writing Quote Number 5 from the Archive

dive-15840_640
I step away from the computer and swim. I really wish someone had told me earlier that there’s a relationship between writing and exercise. Writing involves you being completely, revoltingly sedentary while your brain works overtime. But when you exercise, it’s the complete reverse – you more or less become brain dead while your body works like a bastard not to drown/collapse on the treadmill/die. Then after I exercise, I always come back to my laptop and it’s like I’m seeing the story for the first time. I know what I need to do. It’s almost Biblical, like scales falling off my eyes or something.
Benjamin Law

 

This quote first appeared here on October 11 2015

Advertisements

One comment on “Writing Quote Number 5 from the Archive

  1. Léa
    August 13, 2017

    Physical activity is excellent for the creative juices and I often take off for a bit of a walk in the hills where my village is. This time of year there are frequent runs to the Mediterranean which is fortunately only minutes away. However, for those of us who are not into being out in the cold, unless forced, I often put on a big pot of soup in the morning and sometimes bake some bread. Then I get back to my laptop and by the time I need a break, the soup is ready. Also, I find neighbors more than willing to receive any extra fresh made bread. By the way, baking bread is excellent aggression therapy and the results are a benefit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on August 13, 2017 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-5a5

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,335 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: