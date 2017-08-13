Writing Quote Number 5 from the Archive
I step away from the computer and swim. I really wish someone had told me earlier that there’s a relationship between writing and exercise. Writing involves you being completely, revoltingly sedentary while your brain works overtime. But when you exercise, it’s the complete reverse – you more or less become brain dead while your body works like a bastard not to drown/collapse on the treadmill/die. Then after I exercise, I always come back to my laptop and it’s like I’m seeing the story for the first time. I know what I need to do. It’s almost Biblical, like scales falling off my eyes or something.
Benjamin Law
Physical activity is excellent for the creative juices and I often take off for a bit of a walk in the hills where my village is. This time of year there are frequent runs to the Mediterranean which is fortunately only minutes away. However, for those of us who are not into being out in the cold, unless forced, I often put on a big pot of soup in the morning and sometimes bake some bread. Then I get back to my laptop and by the time I need a break, the soup is ready. Also, I find neighbors more than willing to receive any extra fresh made bread. By the way, baking bread is excellent aggression therapy and the results are a benefit.