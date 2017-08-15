BRIDGET WHELAN writer

WRITING QUOTE number 7 from the archive

Dinner partyMost stories we tell in real life are under 500 words. You’re at a party, everyone has a glass of wine, and suddenly you have the floor. You throw out your little story like a grenade. ‘Once I knew a guy who…’ And if you have any social graces at all, you probably keep it under 500. So my advice would be this: Don’t get all up in your head thinking short-short stories have to be poetry without the line breaks. Don’t put on your beret. Just tell a story, an actual story. Quick, while they’re still listening.
Rebecca Makkai

  1. Jennie
    August 15, 2017

    Yes! 500 words is perfect to tell a story.

