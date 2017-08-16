BRIDGET WHELAN writer

ART FOR WRITERS picture number 1 from the archives

dancers in blue-1629965_640

This was one of the first pictures I published in the weekly Art for Writers series and I still love it.

I discovered it on Pixababy, a wonderful website that allows anyone for any reason to download a photograph or illustration for free and without acknowledgement.

This work of art is by Bronisław Dróżka, a 71 year old Polish photograher who likes books and hiking in the Beskid Mountains (according to Wikpedia that’s the traditional name for a series of mountain ranges in the Carpathians.)

He called the picture Dancers and I don’t think we need to know anything more. We can imagine the answers to all the questions we want to ask…

2 comments on “ART FOR WRITERS picture number 1 from the archives

  1. E A M Harris
    August 16, 2017

    Beautiful picture, and thank you for the link to Pixababy.

    • bridget whelan
      August 16, 2017

      Love this picture, just love it. And Pixabay is almost as wonderful. (I got the name wrong. It’sbay not baby – which does make more sense. But the link still works)

This entry was posted on August 16, 2017 by in Inspiring pictures

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

