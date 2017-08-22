BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Jewish WeddingI didn’t have to think about which painting I would choose today. It had to be Rembrandt’s The Jewish Bride

This is only oil and pigment and egg (or whatever painters used in the 17th century), but look at what Rembrandt did with it. No fireworks. No drama. Just a very quiet and private moment captured forever. It is the picture I use most often in class because it is so rich in possibilities.

If you want to find out more about the painting have a look at the original post published last November.

Or just study these two faces and write…

ART FOR WRITERS Without doubt, my favourite all-time painting Number 7 from the archive

  1. Jennie
    August 22, 2017

    The faces alone speak volumes. Wonderful!

    Reply
  2. Léa
    August 22, 2017

    On my first visit to La Louvre, I was blown away by Juseppe de Ribera’s The Clubfooted Boy. Yes, there is much to dazzle there but I was flooded by emotion as I stared at this beautiful piece. Ribera 1591-1652

    Reply

August 22, 2017

Navigation

Thank You, Rosie & Dolly of Hove.

Find out how much your home could earn on Airbnb

