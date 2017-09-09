BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Fill that notebook! A confidence-building class for writers with experience AND absolute beginners.

woman and notebookThe basics: Friday morning in Brighton in a studio facing the sea for four weeks starting on September 29.
10.30am until 12.30

brighton-pier-470052_960_720
What: A small-in-numbers, big-in-ideas class with plenty of individual attention and the opportunity to share your writing.
We will cover:
Fiction
Finding story ideas in unusual places, developing characters that walk off the page and creating an authentic sense of place,
Non-fiction
Life writing and writing from our own expereince.
Poetry – I specialise in poetry for the terrified. I’m not a poet but together we explore lyrical language and form.

This is a chance to unlock your imagination in a unique location. It’s going to be confidence-building, highly creative and fun.

“The exercises are inspiring. So much work and thought goes into them but it never feels heavy. There is a lot of laughter in this class.”
Maria, Past Student

 £45 for four weeks includes refreshments. Cash only.
£40 concessions

Or pay as you go at £15 per session £12 concessions

YOUR TUTOR
Me. You’ll find out quite a lot about me looking around this site but here is a brief summary.
I’m a writer (one novel published, one creative writing guide, numerous newspaper and magazine articles); a creative writing tutor with 10+ years experience in university and adult education (I’ve got a PGCE in adult education and a Masters in Creative and Life Writing); Leonard Cohen fan (you probably don’t need to know that).

TO BOOK
Email me at bridgetwhelan at hotmail.co.uk.

Come in around 10.15 to sort out money, have a cuppa and a chat before pens ready at 10.30am.

LOCATION

SWIMMING IN ART GALLERY

Go to Brighton Palace Pier. Turn to your left and you will see a flight of stairs down to the lower promenade. Go down the stairs and the gallery is just a few doors along. There is also a gentle ramp nearby. gallery-map

Advertisements

2 comments on “Fill that notebook! A confidence-building class for writers with experience AND absolute beginners.

  1. heebiejeebiessite
    September 11, 2017

    Hi Bridget, I’d love to come along but work on a Friday. All the best! Valerie

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on September 9, 2017 by in News and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-5nT

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,411 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: