Auden on the silly question a writer is always asked…. QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

A writer … is always being asked by people who should know better: “Whom do you write for?” The question is, of course, a silly one, but I can give it a silly answer. Occasionally I come across a book which I feel has been written especially for me and for me only. Like a jealous lover, I don’t want anybody else to hear of it. To have a million such readers, unaware of each other’s existence, to be read with passion and never talked about, is the daydream, surely, of every author.
W.H. Auden

4 comments

  1. philipparees
    September 17, 2017

    I share Auden’s ambition. I have a favourite novel I only recommend to those who deserve it! I have given away ten copies in hardback and always keep a spare!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 17, 2017

      And I desperately want to know what that book is. Can you whisper it? Put it in 10 point font…give us a clue? No, ok we have to earn the recommendation…sigh…

      Reply
  2. Tom Gould
    September 17, 2017

    I definitely agree with that.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 17, 2017

      And have you got a book, Tom, you only share with people who will get it…?

      Reply

