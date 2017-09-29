BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Don’t Mess With Her…Art for Writers

Rita Angus self-portrait

This is a self-portrait by the New Zealand artist Rita Angus. She seems to be saying, don’t even think about it…

I’ve chosen this painting because she has such a strong, commanding face and even her clothes seem to say that they are in control, don’t mess with me.

Write about her. Better still, write in her voice and once you’ve established her character give her a challenge to overcome. Or, in Stephen King’s words, throw stones at her because that’s the way we discover the person behind the defiant stare.

3 comments on “Don’t Mess With Her…Art for Writers

  1. Cynthia Reyes
    September 29, 2017

    So right: that is a very strong face. And a don’t mess with me kind of face.

  2. Glen available
    September 29, 2017

    The dimple in the chin was the true master power stroke for me!

  3. Mira Prabhu
    September 29, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    This is a self-portrait by the New Zealand artist Rita Angus. She seems to be saying, don’t even think about it…thanks for sharing this, Bridget Whelan….

Information

This entry was posted on September 29, 2017

