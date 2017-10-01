Where reading can take you…Jean Rhys QUOTE FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

August is archive month. Posts from the past
Jean Rhys is the author of Wide Sargasso Sea, among other novels.
I don’t know much about her, but when I was surfing the internet for this post I found a 2009 newspaper review of her biography It offers an insight into her troubled life and it would seem that she didn’t find a home anywhere. It makes me want to go back and read more of her writing, and read this biography too.
Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
“Reading makes immigrants of us all. It takes us away from home, but more important, it finds homes for us everywhere.” Thanks, Bridget Whelan!