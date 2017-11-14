BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Write a short story about food and drink for a chance to win £10,000 prize

cup-2910700_640Food and drink must be at the heart of the story you enter for The Mogford Prize. It could be a life-changing conversation over lunch; a romance in a cafe; a thriller in a greengrocers, a chill-your-spine and curdle-your-blood horror story about school dinners, but whatever it is eating and drinking has to be a central part of your theme .

American author Bill Bryson and  television cook  Lorraine Pascale are the judges this year.
Here’s the nitty gritty but do double-check all the terms and conditions before you send anything off.

Lenght: Maximum 2500 words – no minimum
Entry fee: £10 per story
Who can enter: “The prize is open to any nationality…over the age of 18 years”
Prize: The winning entry will receive £10,000 and an inscribed prize.
* The winning entry will be read by an actor and uploaded to the StoryPlayer website
* Three runner-ups will received £250 each.
Deadline: January 3rd 12 noon GMT
Result: Will be announced at the Mogford Party on Wednesday, 21st March 2018.
The four writers on the short list  will be invited to attend and stay overnight at a Oxford hotel.  All travel expenses will be met , including, where necessary, economy flights.

For more information visit The Mogford site.

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    November 14, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

  2. Phoenix Rainez
    November 14, 2017

    Reblogged this on Phoenix Rainez.

This entry was posted on November 14, 2017

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

© Bridget Whelan
