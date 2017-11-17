Is there anything you can’t write about? ART FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

monet-camille-monet-on-her-deathbedI’m guessing that most people have seen Claude Monet’s water lilies in his garden at Giverny, near Paris. He began painting them in 1899 and didn’t stop for the next 20 years. The images he created are on posters and make up bags, tableclothes and lighters. They have caught our collective imagination and their gentle colours have become part of our mental landscape.

This painting, however, comes from an earlier and darker period of his life. It is of Camille Monet and she has just died a slow, painful death from cancer having been ill for two years with tuberculosis.  It is 1879, she is 32 years old and leaves behind two small sons and a grief-stricken husband burdened with terrible financial problems.

And what does he do? He paints her and even as he does so, he’s horrified that he can be so detached.

“I caught myself…searching for the succession, the arrangement of coloured graduations that death was imposing on her motionless face”

He called it an automatic reflex to observe (and record) colour.

Of course he is not the only artist to treat the death of someone they loved as another experience that deserved to be caputured and explored. Rambrandt drew his beloved Saskia when she was dying. And writers also walk on dangerous ground.

American author Joan Didion wrote about the death of her husband in The Year of Magical Thinking and remembered her daughter’s life and death in Blue Nights.

In 2002 the great Irish author Edna O’Brien was castigated for writing In The Forest, a novel about a triple murder that shook Ireland eight years earlier. The relatives of the murder victims were horrified but she said that writers must be free to write about whatever they choose. There cannot be any subject that is out of bounds.

What do you think?
And what wouldn’t you right about?

  Mira Prabhu
    November 17, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    The dispassionate genius of the great artist: "I caught myself…searching for the succession, the arrangement of coloured graduations that death was imposing on her motionless face" Read on!

  robbiesinspiration
    November 17, 2017

    I think that many of us write from our experience, Bridget. It is an emotional outlet and a way of dealing with pain and intense emotion.

