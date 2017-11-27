BRIDGET WHELAN writer

The next issue of my creative writing email newsletter is out soon. Would you like a copy?

It only comes out a couple of times a year so it won’t clog up your mailbox. The next issue will contain new writing exercises I haven’t published before, news about the publishing industry and opportunities for writers. If all that sounds like a good idea fill out the contact form that appears when you click on the top item in the column to the left.
I will never sell, give or lend your details to anyone else.

And while I’m on the subject did you know I run a popular facebook page?  I post articles that I think will be of interest to writers and readers – none of which appear in this blog (so it’s not a case of same old, same old).

Right now there’s a fantastic quiz that will improve your grammar (actually it’s 78 quizzes), advice on to what to put in your author bio, a guide to Thanksgiving for Brits, an insight into how a new carol comes to be written, what being a bestseller really means…and lots more beside. Take a look here

And finally, are you on twitter?
I am at @agoodconfession. Follow me and I’ll follow you back. 

4 comments on "The next issue of my creative writing email newsletter is out soon. Would you like a copy?

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    November 27, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog and commented:
    For the past few years, Bridget has provided Writing Tips, Notices of Competitions and much more (many of them I’ve reblogged) – Now you have the opportunity to subscribe to her blog AND her Creative Writing Email Newsletter – so get across to her original blog post and sign up – You KNOW it’ll be Worth It 😀

  2. K. D. Dowdall
    November 28, 2017

    Bridget, I am now following you on twitter and I will go to Facebook and follow too. I look forward to the newsletter and the quizzes. Karen 🙂

