BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Win a writing competition that offers a complete publishing package as first prize

Reading a bookWriting Magazine has teamed up with Lulu.com and Authoright to offer their competition winner a complete publishing package, including marketing and PR

They are looking for a previously unpublished novel manuscript, in any genre, which has “obvious mass appeal “.

Lulu.com will publish the winning book in 2018, with cover design, marketing and PR support from Authoright.

To enter, submit the first chapter, or up to 2,000 words, a one-line teaser or strapline, a one-page synopsis and one-page marketing plan (in a single doc, docx, pdf or txt file).

Although they are not asking for full manuscripts at this stage, your novel must be finished, and between 60,000-100,000 words.

The closing date is 31 January 2018.  More details HERE

Advertisements

4 comments on “Win a writing competition that offers a complete publishing package as first prize

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    December 6, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

    Reply
  2. Adele Marie
    December 7, 2017

    Reblogged this on firefly465.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 6, 2017 by in News and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5Ji

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,641 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: