BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

…be your most powerful self…Laini Taylor QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

cat-564202_640
Be an unstoppable force. Write with an imaginary machete strapped to your thigh. This is not wishy-washy, polite, drinking-tea-with-your-pinkie-sticking-out stuff. It’s who you want to be, your most powerful self. Write your books. Finish them, then make them better. Find the way. No one will make this dream come true for you but you.
Laini Taylor

Advertisements

One comment on “…be your most powerful self…Laini Taylor QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    December 10, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    “Write with an imaginary machete strapped to your thigh!” Wow!!! I try to do that – by daring to speak openly about subjects that are either dismissed or ignored by most humans who are too scared to rock the boat, to shake up the status quo – and I encourage others to be just as direct and forceful – because we tend to waste so much precious time and energy ignoring the dinosaur curled up on the living room couch out of fear of what it might do when it awakens…thank you, Bridget Whelan, for sharing this…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 10, 2017 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5H9

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,642 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: