…how to choose the form your story will take…Doris Lessing QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
“I see every book as a problem that you have to solve. ” For me this is true – all the 3 novels in my Moksha Trilogy represented big issues that had confounded me and which I needed to solve. Thanks, Bridget Whelan.
Thanks for reblogging Mira
This is the best quote I’ve seen in a lot time. Thanks Bridget.
Bridget. Will you please delete my comment for me. Didn’t mean to leave that email address thanks
Edited your comment – thanks for coming by Kathy. I always enjoy Doris Lessing – this quote is a reminder that I should go back and re-read her.
As a matter of fact I’m reading her at the moment- Love Again- which is new to me. Serendipitous indeed.
Thanks so much for the changes too 🙂