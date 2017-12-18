BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

A shed load of writing competitions – all ending on New Year’s Eve

woman writing

2017 Ernest Hemingway Prize for Flash Ficton
Genre: Fiction up to 1500 words
Prize: $200 and publication in Fiction Southeast
Deadline: December 31, 2017

The Magic Oxygen Literary Prize
Genre: Short stories up to 4000 words and poetry up to 50 lines
Prize: First Prize – £1,000 Second Prize – £300 Third Prize – £100
Two Highly Commended – £50
Deadline: December 31, 2017

 L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest.
Genre: Speculative fiction Max. 17,000 words.
Prize: $1,000 with $5,000 grand prize.
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Ouen Press Short Story Competition.
Genre: Short story on theme of “Taste.”
Prize: £300
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Society of Classical Poets, Poetry Competition.
Genre: Poetry. Three to five poems, none of which can exceed 50 lines. (The poems must engages with one of the four themes used by the Society.)
Prize:  $500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Viva la Novella
Open to Australian and New Zealand writers.
Genre: Novella.
Prize: $1,000 and publication in Seizure.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

USNI Naval History Essay Contest.
Genre: Essay.
Prize: First Prize: $6,000. Second Prize:$3,000. Third Prize: $2,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Goldstein, Lawrence, and Clayton Prizes in Poetry and Short Fiction
Genres: Poetry, short story.
Prizes $1,000. Awarded to the best poetry and fiction submitted to the MQR throughout the year.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

writing hands
Neil Postman Award for Metaphor
Genre: Poetry.
Prize: $1,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Dapim: Studies on the Holocaust Article Prize Competition.
Genre: Nonfiction about the Holocaust – 7,000-10,000 words long
Prize: $1,000
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Navigator Around the World
Genre:  Travel adventure story up to 2500 characters.
Prize: 2,500€ travel voucher
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Caribbean Writers Prizes
Genre: Short fiction, nonfiction, poetry, books.
Prize: $400 – $500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Walter Muir Whitehill Prize in Early American History
Genre: Essay on early American history (up to 1825), not previously published, with preference being given to New England subjects.
Prize: $2,500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017

The Moth Poetry Prize 2017
Genre: Poem
Prize 1st €10,000 & 3 runner-up prizes of €1,000
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Blue Mountain Arts Poetry Card Contest.
Genre: Poems can be rhyming or non-rhyming, (but the organisors say they find non-rhyming poetry reads better. They also want “real emotions and feelings”. )
Prize $350. Second prize $200. Third prize $100.
Deadline December 31, 2017.

The Littoral Press Nature Poetry Competition

Genre: Poetry collection with more than half the poems directly or indirectly concerned with nature, spirituality or the environment.

Prize: 60 copies of the winning collection will be published by the Littoral Press (100 pages maximum.)

Deadline: December 31, 2017

William Carlos Williams Poetry Competition. Open to students attending allopathic or osteopathic schools of medicine in the United States and Canada.
Genre: Poetry.
Prize: $300.
Deadline: December 31, 2017

BOOK PRIZES

Arnold Adoff Poetry Awards
Genre: Poetry books for children and young adults. Novels in verse, memoirs in verse, collections of original poetry, and edited collections are all acceptable formats.
Prize: $500
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Literary Nonfiction.
Author must establish a connection to Kansas by birth, education, employment, residence or other significant claim.
Genre: Nonfiction book with a publication date of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Prize: $1,000
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Best Translated Book Awards for Poetry
Genre: Published translated poetry book
Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one  for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book
Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Best Translated Book Awards for Fiction
Genre: Published translated fiction
Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one  for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognizes outstanding works that contribute to understanding of racism and appreciation of the rich diversity of human cultures. Genre: fiction and nonfiction.
Prize: $10,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017

Griffin Trust for Excellence in Poetry, Griffin Poetry Prize.
Genre: Poetry
Prize: Prizes are awarded in two categories – International and Canadian. Each prize is worth C$65,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017

GOOD LUCK!

fireworks-102971_640
Advertisements

3 comments on “A shed load of writing competitions – all ending on New Year’s Eve

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    December 18, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    December 18, 2017

    Thanks for reblogging Chris

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 18, 2017 by in News and tagged , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5JV

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,672 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

Recent Posts: AT A GENTLE PACE - Bridget Whelan's lifestyle travel blog

An Irish House-Shaped Dream – with a small price tag

An Irish House-Shaped Dream – with a small price tag

Amsterdam and Maastricht light festivals

Amsterdam and Maastricht light festivals
blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: