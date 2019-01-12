BRIDGET WHELAN writer

﻿Save 25% on Entries to international Poetry and Short Fiction Competition

Deadline is the end of August 2019 but enter before the end of January and qualify for reduced entry fees

Kick start 2019 by submitting to the international Aesthetica Creative Writing Award. This long-established and prestigious competition wants to attract both established and emerging writers – you can submit writing that has already been published – and the prizes are good.
£1,000 for each winner (Poetry and Short Fiction) Publication in the Aesthetica Creative Writing Annual Consultation with Redhammer (Short Fiction Winner) Full Membership to The Poetry Society (Poetry Winner) Granta subscription and books courtesy of Bloodaxe and Vintage.
PLUS the shortlist of 60 will appear in an inspiring anthology of creative writing.
Poems – no more than 40 lines
Short fiction – no more than 2000 words.

The closing date isn’t until August 31st but if you enter before the end of January and enter WRITE25 at the checkout you will get 25% off the cost of entry which is £18 for short fiction and £12 per poem

Find out more HERE


  Don Massenzio
    January 12, 2019

    Reblogged this on Author Don Massenzio and commented:
    Check out this call for writers for international poetry and short fiction. Details are in this post from Bridget Whelan's blog.

