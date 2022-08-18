A Book Talk in Brighton

At the beginning of September I will be interviewing two bestselling novelists who write about the drama of everyday lives.





When I say interview I suspect I won’t be doing much talking – I’m looking forward to sitting on the sidelines of a proper conversation between two old friends who have a lot in common. They both live in Brighton and Hove, both write popular contemporary novels and both have produced two expert guides on writing



It’s going to be a great evening with good wine* and good company. If you are anywhere near Hove on Saturday September 3rd I hope you’ll join us. You could make it part of an end-of-summer weekend on the south coast.

It’s also a chance to walk around The Regency Town House, a beautiful 200 year old building slowly being brought back to its orginal glory. Plus there’s a wonderful art exhibition to view (more on that later) while listening to (and talking with) writers who really understand the current publishing world.

Saturday 3rd September 7 pm

£10 includes a glass of wine

Book your ticket here

Sue Teddern has over twenty years of scriptwriting experience, from Birds of a Feather for TV to Cooking in a Bedsitter for radio as well as a stint on The Archers.

Her second novel, The Pre-Loved Club, has just come out, following rave reviews for her 2021 debut, Annie Stanley All At Sea.

Kate Harrison has written so many books from thrillers to diet guides that she works under pseudonyms as well as her own name.





As Eva Carter, she writes compelling love stories that don’t shy away from the muddle of real life. How to Save a Life was inspired by her own experience.

“Saving my partner’s life was both the best and the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done. It took me seven years to be able to process the events properly so I could write the novel”

Her latest book Owner of a Lonely Heart was published last month. The Sun called it ‘One of the most beautiful books of the year’.

I thought I’d get some interviewing practice over a coffee because that’s what we do in Brighton. Known as the UK’s coffee capital, with the the highest number of coffee shops per person – currently one for every 800 people – it’s almost an obligation to go to a cafe at every possibe opportunity.



These are the questions I thought upover a Moc

How much have you written?

Kate: 23 books – fiction and non-fiction

Sue: Two and a bit novels and lots of scripts for TV and radio

OK, so it’s easy now?

Kate) NO!

Sue ) NO!

Kate: If anything it’s harder in some ways. You know how it can go wrong and you don’t have the gush of excitement to carry you along that you have with the first one.

Sue: I still can’t get used to how many words go into a novel. A script for radio is about 8,000 words. You need ten times that many for a novel.

You both write love stories. Have you reinvented the traditional romance?

Kate: My books may be too grounded in real life to come under that heading but where they break with reality is that my characters get the endings they deserve. I like it that way.

Sue: I’m not sure I write love stories.

I write about real people living in the real world. You won’t find any chiselled-chinned architects in my books. The main character in my latest is a care assistant in a residential home and her world can be quite gritty at times. Falling in love is part of the story but it’s not the whole part.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Kate: You can’t edit a blank page. Lots of people have said it because it’s true. Get writing. But be prepared for the story in your head not to look that good when you write it down. The first draft is you telling the story to yourself.

Sue: When I was a scriptwriter someone – I forget who – told me to only write something I would enjoy watching or listening to myself. It is good advice and it applies to novels as well.

Come along and ask your own questions.

*excellent fruit juice will also be available).



And the art exhibition I mentioned earlier?

You will get a chance to see the work of visual artist Rachel Cohen, whose exhibition has been specially curated for this event.

Hope to see you on September 3rd.