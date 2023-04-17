BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Join Me in a Confidence-Building Writing Workshop

Write Off the Wall
Where Words and Art Meet

I’m very excited about the new workshop I’m running next month. The location is fabulous – in the middle of an art exhibition in a 200 year old house/community museum.

Surrounded by sculpture, drawings and figurative and abstract paintings there will be plenty to write about. I’ve designed it for writers of all levels of experience from absolute beginners to professionals wanting to escape the tyranny of the blank page.

This kind of writing has a special name ekphrasis – the art of writing about art. Think of:

Ode to a Grecian Urn by Keats (poem)
Starry Starry Night by Don McClean (song)
The Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier (novel)
In Sunshine and Shadows ed. by Lawrence Block (short stories by famous writers based on the work of Edward Hopper)

I’d argue that Oscar Wilde’s Portrait of Dorian Gray also comes under this heading, although the supernatural painting is entirely imaginary.

This list shows you can do just about anything. The rich variety of the work on view – ranging in style from the monumental and brazen to the subtle and subdued – will be our creative springboard. It’s a three hour workshop which gives us time to get to know one another, view the exhibition, do some fun warm-up exercises (of the writing kind) and write.

The end result could be:

  • Flash fiction
  • A complete short story
  • The start of a longer narrative
  • A poem
  • A prose poem
  • A rule-breaking description that allows the reader to stand in your shoes and see with your eyes
  • A passage that uses your own memories and experiences
  • A love letter to a painting you’ve just met

I hope I’ve said enough to convince you that this is exactly what you should be doing on a Bank holiday Monday. Here’s all the information you need.

Where
The Regency Town House in Brunswick Square, Hove. (Actually in the Housekeeper’s Room – for followers of Mrs Finnegan, yes the room where she presides)

When
Bank Holiday Monday May 8. That’s the Coronation bank holiday, the second one in May. From 11.30 to 2.30 pm.

How Much
£15 (with no extras, such as ticket fees) All the proceeds will go towards the maintenance of The Regency Town House. Tea, coffee etc will be provided. Bring your own lunch

You can book and find out more HERE

Drop me a line if you have any queries or aren’t sure if it is right for you. Use the contact form (top of the left hand column) or email me at bridgetwhelan @ hotmail.co.uk (Close up the gaps)

Come if you haven’t had a chance to write creatively since leaving school or feel uncertain about what you want to write.
Come if you want the freedom to run with new ideas and to find new ways of expressing yourself.
Come!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on April 17, 2023 by in News and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-8jf

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,925 other subscribers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: