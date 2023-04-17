Join Me in a Confidence-Building Writing Workshop

Write Off the Wall

Where Words and Art Meet

I’m very excited about the new workshop I’m running next month. The location is fabulous – in the middle of an art exhibition in a 200 year old house/community museum.

Surrounded by sculpture, drawings and figurative and abstract paintings there will be plenty to write about. I’ve designed it for writers of all levels of experience from absolute beginners to professionals wanting to escape the tyranny of the blank page.

This kind of writing has a special name ekphrasis – the art of writing about art. Think of:

Ode to a Grecian Urn by Keats (poem)

Starry Starry Night by Don McClean (song)

The Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier (novel)

In Sunshine and Shadows ed. by Lawrence Block (short stories by famous writers based on the work of Edward Hopper)

I’d argue that Oscar Wilde’s Portrait of Dorian Gray also comes under this heading, although the supernatural painting is entirely imaginary.

This list shows you can do just about anything. The rich variety of the work on view – ranging in style from the monumental and brazen to the subtle and subdued – will be our creative springboard. It’s a three hour workshop which gives us time to get to know one another, view the exhibition, do some fun warm-up exercises (of the writing kind) and write.



The end result could be:

Flash fiction

A complete short story

The start of a longer narrative

A poem

A prose poem

A rule-breaking description that allows the reader to stand in your shoes and see with your eyes

A passage that uses your own memories and experiences

A love letter to a painting you’ve just met

I hope I’ve said enough to convince you that this is exactly what you should be doing on a Bank holiday Monday. Here’s all the information you need.



Where

The Regency Town House in Brunswick Square, Hove. (Actually in the Housekeeper’s Room – for followers of Mrs Finnegan, yes the room where she presides)

When

Bank Holiday Monday May 8. That’s the Coronation bank holiday, the second one in May. From 11.30 to 2.30 pm.

How Much

£15 (with no extras, such as ticket fees) All the proceeds will go towards the maintenance of The Regency Town House. Tea, coffee etc will be provided. Bring your own lunch

You can book and find out more HERE

Drop me a line if you have any queries or aren’t sure if it is right for you. Use the contact form (top of the left hand column) or email me at bridgetwhelan @ hotmail.co.uk (Close up the gaps)

Come if you haven’t had a chance to write creatively since leaving school or feel uncertain about what you want to write.

Come if you want the freedom to run with new ideas and to find new ways of expressing yourself.

Come!